Dublin drugs seizure: Two men arrested after £2.1m of heroin and cocaine found
Two men have been arrested following the seizure of heroin and cocaine with an estimated street value of up to 3m euros (£2.1m) in Dublin.
Four firearms and ammunition were also seized after a vehicle was searched by police officers at Greenhills Road, Tallaght, on Wednesday evening.
This included an AK47 assault rifle, two .22 rifles, and a loaded pump action shotgun.
Silencers and telescopic sights were also found.
Two men, aged 41 and 34, were arrested.