China signs deal to buy 130 Airbus aircraft during Merkel visit

Image copyright AFP Image caption German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang have held talks in Beijing

China has signed a $17bn (€15.5bn; £11bn) contract to buy 130 aircraft from the European aerospace consortium Airbus.

The deal was announced after a meeting between German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in Beijing.

The contract includes 30 wide-body A330s and 100 narrow-body A320s.

Earlier this year, Airbus agreed to build a new assembly facility in China's northern port of Tianjin.

The company is engaged in a battle with US-based Boeing for dominance in the growing Chinese market.

"We are grateful to CAS [China Aviation Supplies], one of our longest standing customers, for its continued confidence in Airbus and in the versatile A330 Family as well as the best-selling A320 Family," said Airbus president Fabrice Bregier in a statement.

In August, Boeing said China was expected to add 6,330 new aircraft to its commercial fleet by 2034.

Airbus has headquarters in Germany and France.