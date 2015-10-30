Dublin drugs seizure: Two men charged after £2.1m of heroin and cocaine found

Image copyright An Garda Síochána Image caption The drugs were seized during an operation in Tallaght

Two men have been charged following the seizure of heroin and cocaine with an estimated street value of up to 3m euros (£2.1m) in Dublin.

Four firearms and ammunition were also seized after a vehicle was searched by police officers at Greenhills Road, Tallaght, on Wednesday evening.

This included an AK47 assault rifle, two .22 rifles, and a loaded pump action shotgun.

Two men, aged 41 and 34, are due to appear in court in Dublin on Friday.