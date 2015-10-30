Bus crash in eastern Germany leaves one child dead, others injured

From the section

Image copyright EPA Image caption The bus was travelling towards Dresden

A tour bus carrying 59 children has crashed near Erfurt in eastern Germany, leaving a five-year-old boy dead.

Several other children were seriously injured, DPA news agency reported, citing motorway police.

The bus was heading towards Dresden and the children on board were believed to be from the state of Saxony, police said.

German media reported that the bus drove onto an embankment and overturned.

Five adults were reportedly on board.