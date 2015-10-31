Bomb found in Blanchardstown, Dublin, is made safe
- 31 October 2015
Army Bomb experts have made safe an improvised explosive device found in Dublin.
Police said it was found in a private residence in Blanchardstown on Friday night.
A number of people were moved from their homes during the alert.
The device was then removed to a secure military location for further examination where it was confirmed it was viable.