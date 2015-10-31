Europe

Bomb found in Blanchardstown, Dublin, is made safe

  • 31 October 2015
Army Bomb experts have made safe an improvised explosive device found in Dublin.

Police said it was found in a private residence in Blanchardstown on Friday night.

A number of people were moved from their homes during the alert.

The device was then removed to a secure military location for further examination where it was confirmed it was viable.

