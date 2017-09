Three men have been arrested in County Limerick as part of an investigation into dissident republican activity.

A firearm and ammunition, subject to ballistic examination, were seized after police stopped and searched two cars at Kyletaun, Rathkeale, on Saturday morning.

Police said the three men who were arrested were aged in their mid 20s to late 30s.

They are being held at Henry Street Garda Station in Limerick.