Bucharest nightclub fire: Two more victims die

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Romania is holding three days of mourning for the tragedy

Two more people have died of injuries sustained in Friday's Bucharest nightclub fire, doctors say, raising the death toll in the disaster to 29.

Dozens of others remain in critical condition after the fire, apparently caused by fireworks set off by a heavy metal band.

Officials say it is possible the number of fatalities could double.

The news came as thousands marched silently through the Romanian capital in memory of the victims.

People carried flowers and lit candles at a memorial outside the nightclub.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption People have been paying tribute at a memorial outside the club

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis has said safety regulations seem to have been ignored at the club.

The fire broke out at about 23:00 local time (21:00 GMT) on Friday at the Colectiv club, which was hosting a free rock concert by the band Goodbye to Gravity. Up to 400 people are thought to have been inside.

Survivors say the fireworks caused the ceiling and a pillar to catch fire and produce heavy smoke.

A stampede for the exit followed. More than 140 people are being treated in hospital, some with severe burns.

A witness to the fire described horrific scenes of people stepping on each other as they tried to escape, while others inside the club were "burning in the flames".

"The most difficult part was when we had to separate the badly burnt dead from those who were heavily injured," Calina Smaranda, who lives near the club and helped with rescue efforts, told the BBC.

"I would've given first aid but what can you do when someone is hot with burnt skin? You couldn't even touch them."

On Sunday officials said all of the dead had been identified.

Romania has declared three days of national mourning.

Image copyright Vlad Busca Image caption This picture posted on Facebook by Vlad Busca showed fireworks on stage just before the fire