Sinai plane crash: Dublin-registered aircraft passed Irish safety review this year

Image copyright EPA Image caption An review of the aircraft's black boxes has yet to give conclusions as to why it crashed

A Russian plane that crashed in Egypt killing 224 had passed a safety review carried out by the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) earlier this year.

The Airbus A-321 had just left Sharm el-Sheikh and was bound for the Russian city of St Petersburg when it came down in the Sinai peninsula on Saturday.

It was registered in the Republic of Ireland through a leasing company but was operated by a Russian airline.

The IAA said the plane's certifications "were satisfactory" on its last review.

An IAA spokesman added that oversight of the operation of the aircraft, including daily and monthly checks, was Russia's responsibility under International Civil Aviation Organisation rules.

'External activity'

Two inspectors from the Republic of Ireland's Air Accident Investigation Unit and an expert from the IAA are expected to travel to Egypt on Monday to join the investigation into the cause of the crash.

An inquiry by aviation experts using data from the aircraft's black boxes has yet to give its conclusions.

But the Russian airline Kogalymavia has blamed "external activity" for the crash.

All 217 passengers and seven crew died when the plane crashed.

The bodies of 144 of those killed have been flown back to St Petersburg.