Fifa crisis: Brazil's Jose Maria Marin extradited over bribery

Image copyright AFP Image caption Jose Maria Marin is a former president of the Brazilian Football Confederation

The former head of Brazilian football, Jose Maria Marin, has been extradited to the US to face corruption charges.

After his extradition, he appeared in court in New York, where he pleaded not guilty.

He was among seven officials from world football's governing body, Fifa, who were arrested in Switzerland in May.

He is accused of taking bribes worth millions of dollars from sports marketing companies in connection with the Copa America and Copa do Brasil.

If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

The Swiss authorities say he was accompanied by US police officers on a flight from Zurich to New York.

The US has indicted a total of 14 current and former Fifa officials and associates on charges of "rampant, systemic, and deep-rooted" corruption following a major inquiry by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Fifa's President, Sepp Blatter, has always denied any wrongdoing - but in September, he too was made the subject of a Swiss criminal investigation, launched alongside the US inquiry.