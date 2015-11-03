Trevi fountain in Rome: Iconic monument renovated

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Rome's Trevi fountain starts flowing again after a renovation, as James Reynolds reports

Water is once more cascading from the world famous Trevi fountain in the Italian capital Rome after it underwent a 17-month €2.2m (£1.6m) renovation.

The fountain, nearly 300 years old, is visited by millions of tourists every year.

But its poor structural condition was exposed in 2012 when bits of its elaborate cornice began falling off after an especially harsh winter.

The fountain became famous in 1960 with the release of the film La Dolce Vita.

In the film a voluptuous Anita Ekberg wades through its pristine waters - her hopelessly infatuated male co-star in her wake - in what critics say is one of the enduring cinematic images of the 20th Century.

Image copyright AFP Image caption The restored fountain was opened to the public on Tuesday

Image copyright AFP Image caption The fountain attracts millions of tourists every year

A team of 26 restorers have not only given the fountain a thorough cleaning, they have stopped it from crumbling away.

They have repaired cracks and steel supports with the aim of avoiding a repeat of the incident in 2012 when pieces of the fountain came crashing down.

Water once more tumbles from the base of the fountain's sea-god scene and new lighting shows off its gleaming Baroque facade.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Anita Ekberg made the the Trevi fountain even more famous in her 1960 film La Dolce Vita

The repairs have been paid for by the Italian fashion house Fendi, founded as a leather goods business in Rome in the 1920s and now part of French luxury giant LVMH. It agreed a deal which allows it to hang a plaque near the monument for four years.

The company has also spent €320,000 cleaning up the city's lesser known Le Quattro Fontane (Four Fountains).

The Trevi fountain

Image copyright Getty Images