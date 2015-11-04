Bank of Ireland bans counter withdrawals of less than 700 euros

Image caption Bank of Ireland is introducing new restrictions to over-the-counter transactions in its branches and has told its customers to use ATMs or online banking instead

Bank of Ireland is to ban its customers from withdrawing less than 700 euros (£500) over the counter in the Republic of Ireland, saying they must use ATMs.

Its customers are also to be stopped from lodging less than 3,000 euros (£2,130) at counters, as the bank wants them to use lodgement ATMs instead.

In a statement, a Bank of Ireland spokeswoman said the changes would be introduced in the middle of this month.

However, the move has been criticised by charities that support older people.

'Already frustrated'

Sean Moynihan, chief executive of the charity ALONE, said: "If implemented, this measure will seriously impact older people, many of whom rely on tellers at financial institutions to carry out their day-to-day banking needs.

"Many of the older people we work with don't have ATM cards and want to carry out their banking in branch."

Bank of Ireland said its customers were "increasingly choosing" to use in-branch ATMs or online banking services.

It said that last year, over-the-counter transactions made up only 4% of its total transactions.

However, Age Action, which campaigns for better policies and services for the elderly, accused Bank of Ireland of "ignoring the needs of its older customers".

It said the majority of people aged 60 and over in the Republic of have never been online.

The charity's head of advocacy and communications, Justin Moran, said: "Many of our members are already frustrated with how difficult some banks make it to engage face-to-face.

"The changes proposed by Bank of Ireland, trying to force people to carry out their business online, are only going to make that worse and it's clear older people were completely ignored in making this decision."

In its statement, the bank said it would "continue to assist our more vulnerable customers and support them in our branches".

"Bank of Ireland understands these changes may be a new way of banking for some of our customers, and the branch teams will be available to help and guide them through this change," it added.

The bank's UK spokeswoman confirmed the changes would only apply to branches in the Republic of Ireland.