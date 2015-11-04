Bomb found in Cork is made safe

Irish bomb experts have made safe a viable improvised explosive device found in Cork.

The device was found on waste ground in Fairhill during a planned search of the location on Wednesday afternoon.

The Irish Defence Forces said it was removed from the scene at 15:00 local time to a safe military location.

It was further examined and confirmed as viable.

Elsewhere, at 16:00 local time, an army bomb disposal team was deployed to Fethard On Sea in County Wexford, where it made safe a large military pyrotechnic that had washed up on Grange Beach.

Irish Defence Forces said the device bore a warning to contact police or military should it be found, and was a "C2A2 military pyrotechnic that is dropped from aircraft into the sea where it will expel light and smoke for 40 minutes to an hour".

"The initiation of such a device, used by foreign militaries, contains red phosphorus that could cause serious burns and injury if in the proximity of persons," a statement added.