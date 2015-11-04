Ukraine's inquiry into Odessa fire 'not independent'

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The exact cause of the fire remains unknown

The Council of Europe has criticised Ukrainian authorities for their investigation into a May 2014 fire in Odessa that killed more than 40 people.

It said that the investigation had lacked "institutional and practical independence".

The fire occurred amid violent clashes between pro-Russian protesters and Ukrainian government supporters.

Anti-government protesters had barricaded themselves in a trade union building.

Both sides were reported to have been throwing petrol bombs.

Given Odessa's police were accused of complicity in mass disorder at the time, the investigation should have been carried out by a body independent of the interior ministry, a panel appointed by the council said in its report.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Protesters were pictured throwing petrol bombs at the building

How did the Odessa fire happen?

Outrage over the fire fuelled the conflict in eastern Ukraine, which was beginning at that time, correspondents say.

The panel said investigations into the events of the day had been of poor quality and lacked resources, with "the authorities failing to show sufficient thoroughness and diligence in initiating and pursuing the investigations".

It said that overall, the investigations had failed to meet the requirements of the European Convention of Human Rights.

The exact cause of fire remains unknown, but the Council of Europe report said protesters inside the building may have accidentally started some fires.

In the aftermath of the incident, Ukrainian Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk had sharply criticised the security forces, promising a full investigation right down to "every single police officer".