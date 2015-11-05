Bank of Ireland softens stance on counter transactions after outcry

Image caption Bank of Ireland has now said its staff will help vulnerable or elderly customers who are uncomfortable with self-service ATMs and who still want to use branch services

Bank of Ireland has softened its ban on some over-the-counter transactions in the Republic of Ireland after an outcry from older people's charities.

It was criticised on Wednesday for banning branch counter withdrawals of less than 700 euros (£500) and lodgements under 3,000 euros (£2,130).

It had told customers to use ATMs for cash transactions outside those limits.

But it has now said its staff will help "vulnerable" or "elderly customers" who still want to use its branch services.

'Not comfortable'

The bank had faced a backlash from leading Irish charities, such as Age Action, which had accused it of "ignoring the needs of its older customers".

ALONE, a charity that supports older people who have become socially isolated, said many of their clients do not have ATM cards and "rely on tellers" to help them with their banking needs.

"Many older people may not be able to adapt to using ATMs and as a result may end up with large amounts of cash in their home, making them more vulnerable to burglary," the charity's chief executive Sean Moynihan had argued.

In a fresh statement, Bank of Ireland confirmed that "vulnerable customers, together with those elderly customers who are not comfortable using self-service channels or other technology solutions, will be assisted by branch staff to use the available in-branch services".

The bank said it has "always worked to support the needs of our diverse customer base, including vulnerable customers".

It added it that while its competitors were closing branches, it "continues to maintain the most extensive network of branches in Ireland".