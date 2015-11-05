Sinai plane crash: Irish travellers advised against all non-essential travel to Egypt

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Russian Airbus 321 crashed on Saturday, killing all 224 people on board

The Irish Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has advised its citizens against all non-essential travel to Egypt.

It follows an assessment that there was a "significant possibility" that an explosive device caused a plane to crash in the Sinai desert at the weekend.

Russian Airbus 321 crashed on Saturday, killing all 224 people on board.

The UK has halted all flights between Britain and Sharm el-Sheikh following a review of the airport's security.

The Irish Aviation Authority says Irish airline operators will not fly in or out of the region until further notice.

Image copyright Ruth Keenan Image caption Ruth Keenan, from Belfast, is in the resort of Sharm el-Sheikh

As a result, flights will not operate into or out of Sharm el-Sheikh or be allowed to fly in airspace in the Sinai peninsula.

Ruth Keenan, from Belfast, is in the resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.

She is still waiting to find out whether she will be able to fly home on Saturday.

"We have spoken to them. The hotel is probably only about 50% full so they would be able to accommodate us if necessary, but hopefully we won't have to stay much longer," she said.

Sarah Bloomfield, 26, from Limavady, County Londonderry, arrived in the resort on Tuesday.

"My family at home got very worried when they heard the news about the delays and the potential bomb on board the plane," she said.

"I started to panic myself that we would be stranded here for a long time. We are due to go home in the next week so hopefully everything will be resolved."

She added: "Everyone is talking about here which makes us worry more - I hope we get good news soon."

The DFA said Irish travellers already in Sharm should exercise a high degree of caution and remain within their resort as a result of the "heightened threat of terrorist incidents, including targeted attacks against foreigners and a continuing threat of civil unrest".

The DFA said the following exceptions applied:

The Red Sea coastal resort of Hurghada and other Red Sea resorts outside the Sinai peninsula, where Irish citizens are advised to arrive and depart by air and to strictly avoid travelling outside the resort

Luxor, Aswan and Abu Simbel (including cruises between them) where Irish citizens are advised to exercise caution and arrive and depart by air

The Metrojet flight bound for St Petersburg from Sharm el-Sheikh came down in Egypt's Sinai desert on Saturday.

Image copyright AFP Image caption The resort of Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt's Red Sea is popular with British and Irish tourists

The US also said initial intelligence suggested the plane was brought down by a bomb.

Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said the UK government was "very reluctantly" advising against all but essential travel through Sharm el-Sheikh airport.