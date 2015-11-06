Refugee boy Azam reunited with parents in Germany

Image caption Azam is pictured on a German hospital bed with his father, who broke a leg on his journey through Greece

A Syrian boy whose disappearance from a hospital in Belgrade while on the European refugee trail sparked a huge social media campaign has been reunited with his parents in Germany.

The BBC's John Sweeney, who led the search for five-year-old Azam, tweeted the news.

Azam had travelled ahead of his parents with an uncle and was seriously injured during the journey.

His story sparked the social media campaign #FindAzam.

Azam was not the only member of the family to be injured while making the journey from Syria to Europe.

His reunion with his parents on Thursday took place in a German hospital, where his father is being treated for a broken leg that he sustained during the journey through Greece.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Azam was seriously injured when Sweeney first met him for his Panorama film The Long Road

John Sweeney met Azam in Serbia in September while making a documentary about the refugee trail for the BBC's current affairs programme Panorama.

The boy was crying in pain because a car had run him over while he was asleep, breaking his jaw.

But before completing his treatment in Belgrade, Azam vanished with his uncle.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption John Sweeney reports from Germany on the hunt for Azam

For the BBC Newsnight programme, Sweeney retraced the steps of the refugee trail that Azam and his uncle took, travelling from Serbia to Hamburg where the child was eventually found by a BBC team after a long search involving the crucial use of social media.

The uncle told the BBC that a splinter had entered Azam's eye during shelling in Damascus and he was asked by the child's parents to take him as speedily as possible to Germany for it to be treated.

He said that he was forced to take the child out of hospital in Serbia because the priority was to get him to Germany as quickly as possible.

The route John Sweeney took to find Azam and his uncle