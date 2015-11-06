Irish Rail: Friday's planned strike called off

Image caption Irish Rail (Iarnród Éireann) said full services will operate on Friday after a planned strike was averted after 18 hours of talks between management and unions

Friday's planned rail strike in the Republic of Ireland has been called off just two hours before it was due to begin.

Irish Rail (Iarnród Éireann) said full services will operate on Friday and it apologised to customers inconvenienced by the threat of industrial action.

Management and unions held 18 hours of talks before the strike was suspended just before 04:00 GMT on Friday.

The dispute has not been resolved but has been referred to the Labour Court.

Train drivers who are members of the Services Industrial Professional and Technical Union (SIPTU) and the National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) had been scheduled to go on strike for three hours between 06:00 and 09:00 local time.

The dispute is over payment for past productivity improvements and more than 40,000 passengers had been expected to be affected by the drivers' action.

This morning, the unions told the Irish state broadcaster, RTÉ, that they were "angry and frustrated at how the talks had been conducted and that an agreement had not been reached".

They said they suspended the planned strike at the request of the Workplace Relations Commission.