Clondalkin: Guns and drugs seized during police searches

Two guns, ammunition and a quantity of cocaine have been found during a police search of a house in County Dublin.

Officers recovered the guns, believed to be 9mm pistols, along with two silencers at the house in Deansrath Avenue, Clondalkin, on Thursday night.

The cocaine has an estimated street value of 6,500 euros (£4,700).

Two men, one in his 30s and one in his 20s, were arrested at the house and have been taken to separate police stations for questioning.