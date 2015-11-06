Killer Karen Walsh blocked in new bid to overturn conviction

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Karen Walsh is currently serving a minimum 20-year prison sentence for carrying out the attack

A pharmacist jailed for murdering her elderly neighbour has been blocked from going to the UK's highest court in a new bid to overturn her conviction.

Karen Walsh was found guilty in 2011 of killing 81-year-old Maire Rankin.

Ms Rankin was found dead at her home in Newry, County Down, in December 2008, having been beaten with a crucifix.

Judges in Belfast refused Walsh's legal team permission to reopen claims about how her level of drunkenness impacted on any intent to kill the pensioner.

They ruled that no point of law of general importance had been raised worthy of consideration by the Supreme Court in London.

It means Walsh has now exhausted all of her domestic appeal options.

Drunk

Walsh is currently serving a minimum 20-year prison sentence for carrying out the attack.

Her victim had suffered up to 15 broken ribs during the attack and had also been sexually assaulted.

During Walsh's trial, prosecutors said she arrived at Ms Rankin's home already drunk and with a bottle of vodka.

It was alleged she attacked the Ms Rankin after being spoken to about her drinking.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Maire Rankin suffered up to 15 broken ribs and was been sexually assaulted during the attack

But Walsh insisted she left the victim's house hours before the attack took place.

Earlier this year, her lawyers appealed the guilty verdict by claiming the jury was misdirected on a key area.

They said her conviction was unsafe and she should be granted a retrial.

Intent

That challenge was thrown out, but Walsh's legal team returned to the Court of Appeal seeking leave to take her case to the Supreme Court.

It was argued that the jury was not given proper guidance on whether she can have intended to kill or inflict serious injury to Mrs Rankin based on her level of intoxication.

A defence barrister told the court his client was said to have drank up to a third of a bottle of neat vodka that night.

"The direction that should be issued to the jury is to satisfy itself, being a crime of specific intent, that this accused actually formed the specific intent," he said.

"In this case that was not done, and what I'm asking is that the Supreme Court should actively consider this issue."

But a judge said directions were given to the jury on the alcohol consumption issues.

He dismissed the application and said: "It doesn't seem to us that raises any point of law of general public importance."