Romania nightclub fire: Nato flies victims to UK and Norway

Image copyright EPA Image caption Nato flew 12 more victims to the UK and Norway on Sunday

Twelve victims of the Bucharest nightclub fire have been flown by Nato to hospitals in the UK and Norway.

The blaze at Bucharest's Colectiv club on 30 October was started by fireworks that ignited foam on the club's walls.

On Sunday, four more people died of their injuries, bringing the number of deaths to 45, officials say.

The drummer of the band playing the venue died after his condition worsened on a military plane taking him for treatment in Switzerland.

The plane turned back to Romania but Bogdan Enache died soon after it landed.

Another nine deaths were announced on Saturday.

The fire led to mass protests and the resignation of Prime Minister Victor Ponta's government.

More than 30 people remain in a serious or critical condition in hospital, Romania's health minister said on Sunday.

The ministry says 21 people are being treated in hospitals across Europe and in Israel.

The Nato plane left Romania late on Sunday to transport 12 burns victims to the UK and Norway, Emergencies Minister Raed Arafat said. It was not stated how many victims were being taken to each country.

Image copyright AP Image caption Romanian President Klaus Iohannis attended protests in Bucharest on Sunday night

Three owners of the club have been arrested amid allegations that the venue was overcrowded, lacked the required number of emergency exits, and may not have been authorised to hold such a concert.

Concerns that safety at the club was compromised because of corruption - a long-standing issue in Romania - have further fuelled public anger against the political elite.

Hundreds of protesters continue to hold rallies in Bucharest. The demonstrations have now entered their sixth day.

President Klaus Iohannis has called for a "sea change" in Romanian politics in the wake of the government resignation.

He attended a protest on Sunday night in Bucharest's University Square, and wrote on his Facebook page afterwards: "I told people to stay involved, that only together we can all make Romania the country we want it to be."