Russian media fear conspiracy behind Sinai airliner crash

Image copyright EPA Image caption People at St Petersburg's Pulkovo airport lay flowers in memory of the victims of Sinai plane crash

Several Russian dailies have queried Moscow's denial that its suspension of flights to Egypt is an admission that a terrorist act was behind the Sinai crash. But some papers still advocate a "wait and see" policy over the investigation.

Meanwhile, two TV current affairs programme presenters are deeply suspicious of US involvement in the affair. One goes as far as asking whether a "dirty deal" has been struck with terrorists.

And the press is also concerned about the loss of a popular holiday resort and the impact on Russian tour operators.

'Extreme risks'

Business daily Vedomosti is convinced - despite Kremlin denials - that a terrorist attack is the crash investigators' "main theory". The paper links the incident to Russian involvement in Syria, and notes that "the Kremlin seems to be aiming to avoid even a hint about this connection".

It blames the Russian government "for ignoring the risks of being involved in a complex multi-dimensional conflict in the Middle East, of which the risk of retaliatory terrorist attacks was, probably, the most obvious one".

Yegor Kholmogorov, writing in the pro-government daily Izvestia, also believes there is a link with Russian air strikes against rebels in Syria.

"Russia's operation in Syria has greatly raised the geopolitical stakes. In effect, our country has made a comeback to the ranks of superpowers. And membership of this club is accompanied by extreme risks."

"Dirty Deals"

Kholmogorov points out that "US citizens are regularly targeted in terrorist attacks worldwide, and the US responds by creating a complex and multi-layered system to keep them safe". He calls for Russia to do the same, "the sooner, the better".

However, Irada Zeynalova, presenter of the weekly news review programme Voskresnoye Vremya (Sunday) on Russia's state-run Channel One TV, draws far more sinister conclusions about the crash, involving a US deal with the militant group Islamic State (IS formerly known as ISIS/ISIL).

Image copyright Rossiya 1 TV Image caption Dmitry Kiselyov suggests the US might be negotiating with IS

If this was indeed a terror attack, why would a Russian plane be targeted, she asks, and notes that "the US-led coalition has been bombing IS for more than a year and claims to have inflicted a lot of damage on it" but has not been attacked.

"Either these claims are "fiction" and the Russian air strikes have been much more effective than the American ones or "some dirty deals" have been struck with terrorists", she concludes.

"Did he know?"

A similar belief is voiced by presenter Dmitry Kiselyov. On his programme Vesti Nedeli (Weekly News) on Rossiya 1 TV, he too asks why Russia should have been targeted and not the US-led coalition.

"It is known that the American military often negotiate their own safety with terrorists. They have been practising this with the Taleban in Afghanistan for years. So why not with IS?" he suggests.

The controversial pro-Putin TV host ponders remarks by the US Secretary of Defence Ash Carter, who on 9 October "openly warned that IS may stage terrorist acts against Russia in the immediate future".

"Did he know something?" Kiselyov wonders.

Conspiracy theories are not troubling liberal business daily RBK nor several other papers. They are interested in what the crash means for Russian tour operators and where Russian holidaymakers will go now.

"In a winter season, low-budget Egypt is the most well-trodden path - there is practically no alternative to it during winter months," RBK says.

