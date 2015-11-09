Sea lion Holly's death spurs police probe at Dortmund Zoo

Image copyright AP Image caption The 21-year-old sea lion was found dead in her pen on Friday

A sea lion found dead in her pen in Dortmund Zoo on Friday may have been killed, a spokeswoman for the city said.

Officials first thought the sea lion, named Holly, died in an accident.

But police are now investigating foul play after an autopsy revealed signs of a blow to the skull and missing teeth.

Zoo staff found a hole in the fence near the sea lion enclosure, suggesting a break-in.

The autopsy suggests the 21-year-old sea lion may have died from stress caused by the attack.

"The employees who worked directly with her are very sad, and the zoo as well," zoo director Frank Brandstaetter told local media.

The sea lion was "very sweet and sporty", he added. She had a young pup and other grown children.

It is still unclear who carried out the attack, but Mr Brandstaetter stressed he did not believe zoo staff were responsible.