Dublin feud: Timeline of 'gangland' murders

Image copyright AFP Image caption The Kinahan - Hutch feud made worldwide headlines in February 2016 when gunmen posing as police offices opened fire at a boxing weigh-in event at Dublin's Regency Hotel, killing one man

A violent feud between two rival Irish gangs is believed to have claimed the lives of several men, including a dissident republican from Northern Ireland.

BBC News looks at the gun attacks thought to be linked to the dispute between some members of the Kinahan and Hutch families, which has caused fear in Dublin and further afield.

September 2015 - Gary Hutch murder

Gary Hutch, a convicted armed robber from Dublin, dies after being shot by a masked gunman at an apartment block in Spain's Costa del Sol.

The 34-year-old had moved to Spain after his release from an Irish prison and had been living in the country for eight years at the time of his death.

He had survived a number of previous attempts on his life.

He was a nephew of Gerry Hutch, a notorious criminal in Dublin in the late 1980s and 1990s, who was nicknamed the Monk.

5 February 2016 - David Byrne murder

Image copyright Independent.ie / INM / Splash News Image caption Three of the gunmen wore police-style SWAT team uniforms and were armed with AK47 rifles

There is chaos and panic as gunmen armed with AK47 assault rifles open fire inside a Dublin hotel as it hosts a weigh-in for a World Boxing Organization title fight.

The armed gang, disguised as police officers, injure three men, one of them fatally.

The murder victim is named as 33-year-old David Byrne, from Crumlin in the south of the city.

Image copyright Paddy Cummins Image caption David Byrne, one of three men shot in the hotel attack, died later in hospital

He was well known to police and had been questioned several times over serious and organised crime.

Police sources express fear of the possibility of a reprisal attack.

Irish police are routinely unarmed, but in the wake of the gun attack armed officers man check-points in a bid to prevent any retaliation.

8 February 2016 - Eddie Hutch Sr murder

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Eddie Hutch Sr was shot dead at his apartment in the north inner city

A man claiming to speak on behalf of the dissident republican group the Continuity IRA (CIRA) claims its members were responsible for the hotel gun attack.

He tells the BBC that CIRA members killed Mr Byrne because he had been involved in the killing of Real IRA leader Alan Ryan in Dublin in 2012.

However, police say they believe the motive for the hotel shooting was a criminal dispute, not a paramilitary feud.

Hours later, Eddie Hutch Sr is shot dead near his flat on Poplar Row in the north inner city, in a suspected reprisal attack for Mr Byrne's murder.

The victim, a taxi driver, is an uncle of Gary Hutch and a brother of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch.

At his funeral, mourners hear a plea from the Hutch family for no retaliation.

Locals believe Eddie Hutch Sr was only murdered because of his surname, and that he was an innocent man whose early life in crime was well behind him.

15 March 2016 - Spotlight on Kinahan cartel

BBC Northern Ireland's Spotlight programme broadcasts its investigation into the Kinahan gang's international drugs trafficking operation. .

It charts Christy Kinahan's rise from minor Dublin criminal to the "kingpin behind one of Europe's biggest drug cartels".

Using Spanish police files, the programme reveals the astonishing wealth and global scope of the Kinahan gang's operation.

At one point, gang members are revealed to be discussing the possibility of investing in their own container ship to transport drugs.

23 March 2016 - Noel Duggan murder

Image copyright RTÉ Image caption Noel Duggan was shot dead in The Old Mill housing estate in Ratoath

Noel Duggan, a well-known criminal linked to cigarette smuggling, is shot dead while sitting in a car outside his home in Ratoath in County Meath.

The 57-year-old victim had links to the Hutch family was a friend of Gerry Hutch.

14 April 2016 - Martin O'Rourke murder

Image copyright RTE Image caption Martin O'Rourke, 24, was shot dead in a suspected case of mistaken identity

A 24-year-old man dies after he is shot outside Noctor's pub in the Sheriff Street/Oriel Street area of Dublin's north inner city.

The victim is later identified as Martin O'Rourke, a father of three.

It is understood the murder is a case of mistaken identity and that detectives believe the intended target was an associate of Gary Hutch.

Mr O'Rourke tried to run but is shot several times by a gunman dressed in dark clothes, who then cycle away.

The bike is later found abandoned, and the gun is found in a bin.

25 April 2016 - Michael Barr murder

Image copyright RTÉ Image caption Michael Barr was shot in the Sunset House pub near Dublin's Croke Park on 25 April

A 34-year-old man, originally from Northern Ireland, is shot dead in the Sunset House pub in Dublin's north inner city after two masked men enter the building and open fire.

The victim is later identified as Michael Barr, from Strabane in County Tyrone, who had been living in Dublin and working as a barman in the pub where he is targeted.

Mr Barr was also known to police for alleged involvement with dissident republicanism.

A paramilitary-style funeral is held for him in Strabane 10 days after the murder.

24 May 2016 - Gareth Hutch murder

Image copyright RTÉ Image caption Gareth Hutch died in hospital after he was shot at flats in the north inner city

Another member of the Hutch family dies after being shot close to his home in north inner city Dublin.

Gareth Hutch is targeted at the Avondale House flats on North Cumberland Street at 10:00 local time.

He was a nephew of both Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch and murder victim Eddie Hutch Sr.

He was also a cousin of the first victim of the feud, Gary Hutch.

1 July 2016 - David 'Daithi' Douglas murder

Image copyright RTE Image caption David "Daithí" Douglas was shot in the head and chest on Bridgefoot Street

Dubliner David "Daithí" Douglas is shot a number of times at close range outside his wife's shop on Bridgefoot Street in the Liberties area of the city.

The shooting takes place just after 16:00 local time on a summer afternoon.

He is taken to hospital but is pronounced dead a short time later.

The victim, who was in his 50s, had a lengthy criminal record for offences, including drug dealing and armed robbery.

A car, believed to have been used in the attack, was found burnt out a few streets away from the shooting.

In November, a 36-year-old man appeared in court charged with his murder.

17 August 2016 - Trevor O'Neill murder

Irishman Trevor O'Neill is shot dead on the Spanish island of Majorca in what is believed to be a case of mistaken identity in an attack thought to be linked to the Kinahan-Hutch feud.

Mr O'Neill's partner and three children, aged five, seven and 10, were with him when he is shot.

They had travelled to Majorca on Saturday for a holiday for his 40th birthday.

It is understood he was not linked to organised crime but may have been talking to a member of the Hutch family at the time.

10 May 2017 - Man critically injured in Dublin

A man is shot and critically injured on the Clonshaugh Road in Dublin, close to the city's airport.

The victim was at a filling station at lunchtime when a gunman approached and fired several shots at him.

The man, who is in his late 20s, was hit a number of times.