Irish Olympic tickets scandal: John Delany denies involvement

The head of the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has denied involvement in the scandal over the alleged illegal sale of Irish Olympic tickets.

John Delaney is the chief executive of the FAI and is also a board member of the Olympic Council of Ireland (OCI).

Last month, he was one of six people who had warrants issued against their passports by a Brazilian court. He has now said it was withdrawn 10 days ago.

Mr Delaney said he had "no knowledge of or involvement" with tickets sales.

In a statement reported by RTÉ on Thursday, the FAI boss claimed he had been the subject of "the most serious and defamatory allegations" since the warrant was issued against his passport.

He said he was now taking legal advice on the matter.

The former president of the OCI, Pat Hickey, was arrested in Brazil last month and is facing charges in relation to the alleged illegal sale of officially allocated Irish tickets above their face value.

Mr Hickey, who was granted bail after a short spell in prison, denies any wrongdoing.

In his statement, Mr Delaney said he was one of 13 OCI board members "from a range of different sports" and his role "does not involve me in the day-to-day operations of the OCI".

The FAI boss added: "I had absolutely no role or involvement in the OCI's handling of ticketing arrangements for the Rio Olympic Games and no knowledge or awareness of PRO 10 or its position as the OCI's ticket reseller.

"This appointment was not brought to the OCI board's attention."