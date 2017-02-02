Romania: Fresh protests against corruption decree

Thousands of people have gathered in Bucharest and other Romanian cities for a third night of protests against a government decree that will free dozens of officials jailed for corruption.
The prime minister says he will not withdraw the measure. But the president says he will challenge it in court.
Critics say the decree will roll back progress made against corruption in Romania since it joined the EU in 2007.
Some 200,000 people protested around the country on Wednesday.
The largest protests since the fall of communism in 1989 have put pressure on the leftist government, led by Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu of the Social Democratic Party (PSD).
They only returned to power in December after protests forced the previous leadership from power in October 2015.