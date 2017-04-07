Stockholm lorry rams crowds, killing at least three people

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Footage shows people fleeing Stockholm truck crash scene

A lorry has smashed into a store in central Stockholm, killing at least three people, Swedish police say.

Several people were also injured in the incident on Drottninggatan (Queen Street), one of the city's major pedestrian streets.

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said everything pointed to an act of terrorism.

Local media reported one arrest, but police have said they cannot confirm anyone is being held.

The lorry was hijacked earlier on Friday, its owner said.

The crash happened at the Ahlens department store just before 15:00 local time (13:00 GMT).

Swedish brewery Spendrups said its lorry had been stolen on its way to a restaurant delivery.

"Someone jumped into the driver's cabin and drove off with the vehicle while the driver was unloading," a brewery spokesperson told the TT news agency.

Shots have also reportedly been fired in another part of the city, says BBC security correspondent Frank Gardner, citing security sources.

It is not clear whether the two incidents are connected.

Witnesses say the lorry drove into the front window of the Ahlens store.

One eyewitness told the BBC she was in the shop's fitting room when she heard the screams. "There was blood everywhere," she said.

The shop sits close to the city's central station, which was evacuated.

The metro was also suspended after the attack.

One shopper, Gustav Hokkanen, called the BBC from inside a nearby store, where he was taking refuge.

"We're being told to stay here," he said. "I'm about 25 metres from where the incident happened. Usually I work there [...]. It's a total lockdown right now. It's madness at the moment. There are lots of police outside."

Timeline: Vehicle ramming attacks

14 July 2016, Nice, France : A man drove a lorry for 2km (1.2 miles) through a large crowd gathered to watch Bastille Day fireworks in Nice. Eighty-six people were killed, and more than 300 injured.

A man drove a lorry for 2km (1.2 miles) through a large crowd gathered to watch Bastille Day fireworks in Nice. Eighty-six people were killed, and more than 300 injured. 28 November 2016, Ohio, United States : An 18-year-old student rammed his car into a group of pedestrians at Ohio State University and stabbed others. Eleven people were injured before he was shot and killed.

An 18-year-old student rammed his car into a group of pedestrians at Ohio State University and stabbed others. Eleven people were injured before he was shot and killed. 19 December 2016, Berlin, Germany : The attack in Berlin killed 12 people and injured 49, when a man drove a lorry through the crowded Breitscheidplatz Christmas market. So-called Islamic State said one of its "soldiers" carried out the attack.

The attack in Berlin killed 12 people and injured 49, when a man drove a lorry through the crowded Breitscheidplatz Christmas market. So-called Islamic State said one of its "soldiers" carried out the attack. 22 March 2017, London, United Kingdom : Six people died and at least 50 were injured when a car mounted the pavement on London's Westminster bridge and drove at high speed through pedestrians. The attacker then entered the parliament complex on foot and fatally stabbed a police officer, before being shot.

Six people died and at least 50 were injured when a car mounted the pavement on London's Westminster bridge and drove at high speed through pedestrians. The attacker then entered the parliament complex on foot and fatally stabbed a police officer, before being shot. 23 March 2017, Antwerp, Belgium: A man was caught by soldiers after he drove at a crowd. Knives, a non-lethal gun and a dangerous substance were found in his car - but no-one was injured. Terror charges were later dropped.

