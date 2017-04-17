Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Footage shows the moments after the crash

A small Swiss-registered plane has crashed near a Lidl supermarket in Tires, just west of the Portuguese capital Lisbon, killing five people.

Portuguese media say the victims were the pilot, three passengers and a lorry driver, whose vehicle was hit.

Three of the dead were French citizens and one Swiss, reports say. The plane had been en route to Marseille.

It crashed after take-off from a local airfield. The cause is not known. Tires is about 20km (12 miles) from Lisbon.

The crash site is a car park in a residential area between Lisbon and the upmarket resort of Cascais.

Dozens of firefighters are at the scene.