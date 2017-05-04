Spain: Chemical factory fire injures 15 in Arganda del Rey

Image copyright Comunidad Madrid Image caption The area around the factory has been evacuated

A fire at a chemical factory near the Spanish capital, Madrid, has injured at least 15 people, three of them seriously, officials say.

Several explosions were reported in the factory in Arganda del Rey, 27km (16 miles) from Madrid, the regional emergency service said on Twitter.

The cause of the incident is still unclear. The area has been evacuated.

A thick plume of smoke could be seen from afar. It was not known whether or not it was toxic.

But air quality measured locally showed normal readings, the emergency service said (in Spanish).