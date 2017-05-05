Brexit: EU wants clear guarantees on citizens' rights

Image copyright AFP Image caption Mr Barnier says EU law will continue to govern EU citizens' rights in the UK

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, says the UK must agree to "crystal-clear guarantees" to protect the rights of EU citizens.

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) will remain responsible for enforcing those rights, he said.

He demanded full protection of the rights of some 3.2 million EU citizens living in the UK and the 1.2 million Britons in other EU countries.

"No one should be confronted by a mountain of red tape," he warned.

He said reassurance about those rights must come first in the negotiations. "Otherwise, there can be no trust when it comes to constructing a new relationship with the UK."

He was speaking at an EU conference on the future of Europe, in Florence, Italy.

Brexit negotiations are set to start next month after the UK's 8 June parliamentary election. The UK has two years to settle the terms of its exit from the EU.