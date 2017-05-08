Europe

Emmanuel Macron: What are his policies?

  • 8 May 2017
French president-elect Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech in front of the Pyramid at the Louvre Museum in Paris, France, 07 May 2017 Image copyright EPA

France has chosen for its new president a man who had never stood for election previously and whose party did not exist a little over a year ago.

Emmanuel Macron has promised national renewal but just how is the 39-year-old planning to get there, and what exactly are his policies?

The BBC takes a closer look.

Economy

  • Pro-market, pro-globalisation and wants sweeping reforms of France's wide range of state pension schemes
  • Pledged not to prop up failing businesses but to focus on helping and training those made redundant
  • Would make budget savings of €60bn (£51bn; $65bn), so that France sticks to the EU deficit limit of 3% of GDP (total output)
  • Would make public investments worth €50bn spread over five years for environmental measures, apprenticeships, digital innovation and public infrastructure
  • Would lower corporation tax to 25% from 33.3%

Labour market

  • Would boost people's purchasing power by cutting their social security contributions, worth about €500 annually for someone on a monthly net salary of €2,200
  • Would allow firms flexibility on the 35-hour working week - but extra hours worked would be free of social security deductions
  • Would maintain retirement age at 62 but unify pension rules to reduce complexity

Europe

  • Would reform the EU by giving the eurozone a separate budget, finance minister and parliament (MEPs from the 19 countries that use the euro)
  • In Brexit negotiations, would insist that EU Single Market rules apply fully to all trade partners
  • Would promote free trade deals like Ceta - the EU-Canada deal

Foreign relations

  • Russia: Backs sanctions put in place after the Ukraine crisis began
  • Syria: President Bashar al-Assad should answer for his crimes before an international tribunal
  • Foreign aid: Eager to increase spending in Africa but wants to help countries stand on their own two feet in defence terms

Immigration

  • Would create a 5,000-strong force of EU border guards
  • Would make fluency in French the main qualification for obtaining French nationality
  • Would give all religious leaders comprehensive training in France's secular values

Defence and security

  • Would recruit 10,000 new police officers
  • Would expand prisons to house an extra 15,000
  • Would create an EU defence fund to promote joint military projects and set up a permanent European headquarters
  • Would raise spending on defence to the Nato benchmark of 2% of GDP by 2025
  • Would review military bases in Africa

Education

  • In areas of special need - notably poor suburbs (banlieues) - would limit class sizes in primary schools to 12 pupils per teacher
  • Would ban children's use of mobile phones at school
  • At the age of 18 French teenagers would get a "Cultural Pass" worth €500 to spend on cultural pursuits such as the cinema, theatre, books

Political reform

  • Would cut the number of public servants by 120,000 - through natural wastage, but excluding hospitals
  • Opposes MPs working as consultants or employing family members
  • Would cut the total number of parliamentary deputies and senators by about one-third

Energy and environment

  • Calls for half of food provided in school and work canteens to be organic or locally produced
  • Would promote France as a world leader in developing green technologies
  • Advocates renovating one million poorly insulated homes

