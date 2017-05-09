Irishman 'stabbed repeatedly' in Algarve resort

Image caption Nightlife is an important draw for tourists in the Algarve

An Irishman has been stabbed at a Portuguese tourist resort, reports say.

The victim was attacked by two men in Praia da Rocha near Portimao in the early hours of Sunday, the Irish Independent reported.

He was taken to a nearby hospital before being transferred to São José Hospital in the capital, Lisbon.

The Irish Department of Foreign Affairs said it was aware of the case and "stands ready to provide assistance if requested".

'Attempted homicide'

The paper said Portuguese police were still seeking the attackers, and were said to be treating the incident as attempted homicide.

Praia da Rocha is the beachfront town for the city of Portimao around two kilometres away, and is a lively tourist destination.

In a separate incident, a British woman was left with serious injuries following an acid attack on Saturday night in nearby village of Alvor.