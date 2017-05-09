Germany army: New arrest over alleged anti-migrant plot
A third man has been arrested in Germany in an investigation into far-right extremism in the country's army.
A high-ranking lieutenant, he was allegedly part of a plot to stage a gun attack and make it look like the work of Islamic militants.
Prosecutors said he was suspected of acting on "right-wing extremist conviction".
On Sunday, inspections were ordered at every army barracks after Nazi-era memorabilia was found at two of them.
The man was stationed at a barracks in France, alongside another man who was arrested in April.
A student has also been arrested in the case, which has raised questions in Germany over the extent of right-wing activity in the country's military.
German media say Tuesday's arrest took place in the town of Kehl, across the Rhine river from the French city of Strasbourg.