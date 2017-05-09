Europe

Germany army: New arrest over alleged anti-migrant plot

  • 9 May 2017
Image caption Last week German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen (C) toured the barracks in France where the two arrested men were stationed together

A third man has been arrested in Germany in an investigation into far-right extremism in the country's army.

A high-ranking lieutenant, he was allegedly part of a plot to stage a gun attack and make it look like the work of Islamic militants.

Prosecutors said he was suspected of acting on "right-wing extremist conviction".

On Sunday, inspections were ordered at every army barracks after Nazi-era memorabilia was found at two of them.

The man was stationed at a barracks in France, alongside another man who was arrested in April.

A student has also been arrested in the case, which has raised questions in Germany over the extent of right-wing activity in the country's military.

German media say Tuesday's arrest took place in the town of Kehl, across the Rhine river from the French city of Strasbourg.

