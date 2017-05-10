German police carry out anti-terror raids

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Police targeted a number of homes and properties during the raids

German police have carried out anti-terrorism raids in four states, targeting suspected members and supporters of so-called Islamic State.

Homes and properties were searched in Bavaria, Berlin, Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt during the pre-dawn operation, federal prosecutors say.

Police were looking for three suspects - two of them are believed to be IS members and the third a supporter of the jihadist group.

No arrests have been made.

After suffering a series of deadly attacks last year, Germany has been in fear of further violence.

On Tuesday, the authorities made an arrest linked to an alleged plot to murder a senior public figure.