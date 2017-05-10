Man shot in Dublin 'gangland feud' attack

Image copyright RTE Image caption The shooting happened near Dublin Airport

A man has been shot and critically injured in the Republic of Ireland in an attack linked to a gangland feud.

The shooting happened on the Clonshaugh Road in Dublin, close to the city's airport, at about 13:30 local time on Wednesday.

The victim was at a filling station when a gunman approached and fired several shots at him.

The man, who is in his late 20s, was hit a number of times and has been taken to the city's Beaumont Hospital.

A black car understood to have been used by his attacker was seen leaving the scene.

Police believe the shooting is the latest attack in the long-running feud between the Hutch and Kinahan crime gangs.

The victim, who is from northern Dublin, was associated with the Kinahan gang but fell out with its members after the murder of his close friend, Gary Hutch.

Mr Hutch was the first victim of the feud, when he was shot in Spain in 2015.

The dispute between the rivals gangs is believed to have led to the murders of nine men, many of them happening in Dublin's north inner city.

The victim of Wednesday's shooting had been warned his life was in danger and armed police officers had mounted a number of surveillance operations to protect him.