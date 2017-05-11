North Korea's Berlin hostel targeted by German sanctions

Image copyright EPA Image caption For years North Korea has quietly run a nice little earner in central Berlin

The German government plans to terminate a North Korean business in the heart of Berlin - a big hostel next to the communist state's embassy.

The move is in line with UN sanctions aimed at curbing Pyongyang's nuclear weapons capability.

City Hostel Berlin is run by a Turkish hotelier who reportedly pays more than €38,000 (£32,000; $41,000) a month in rent to North Korea.

The embassy also derives income from a conference hall at the site.

North Korea has conducted several nuclear tests and launched missiles, provoking fears that it could one day hit Japan or the US with a long-range nuclear strike.

Image copyright EPA Image caption The hostel is typical of no-frills, communist-era architecture

City Hostel Berlin was built in former communist East Germany and at the time housed North Korean embassy staff.

It is a popular budget option for travellers to Berlin, who can stay in an eight-bed dormitory room for just €9.50 per night.

UN Resolution 2321, adopted unanimously in November, tightened sanctions on North Korea, in response to Pyongyang's 9 September nuclear test.

It includes a clause stating that "all Member States shall prohibit the DPRK [North Korea] from using real property that it owns or leases in their territory for any purpose other than diplomatic or consular activities".

Markus Ederer, state secretary at the German Foreign Ministry, said "we must step up the pressure in order to bring North Korea back to the negotiating table".

The UN sanctions must be implemented to the letter, he said, "so it is especially important that we act to cut off the activities funding the nuclear programme".