Police investigating reported rape in north Belfast
- 18 May 2017
Police are investigating a report of rape in the Waterworks area of north Belfast.
It was said to have happened to a female, just off the Cavehill Road, at about 20.30 BST on Wednesday.
Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding the sexual assault.
Police officers are at the scene. There are no further details.