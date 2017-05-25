Greek ex-PM Lucas Papademos injured in Athens car blast

Image copyright AFP

Former Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos has been injured by an explosion inside his car in Athens, reports say.

Mr Papademos and his driver suffered leg injuries in the blast but their lives are not believed to be in danger, the reports add.

One report said the blast was a letter bomb but this has not been confirmed.

Mr Papademos was appointed prime minister in November 2011 amid political and economic turmoil.

He served in post until May 2012.

Mr Papademos has also served as vice-president of the European Central Bank.

He and his driver, who has not been named, were reportedly rushed to Evangelismos Hospital.

Some reports say two banking officials were also in the car, but their condition is not known.