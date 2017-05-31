Irish PM Enda Kenny's final Question Time

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Kenny will continue as taoiseach until parliament chooses a successor

Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Enda Kenny has taken part in his final Question Time in the Irish parliament.

Mr Kenny announced earlier this month that he would step down as leader of the Fine Gael party.

"I am very happy after 15 years as leader of Fine Gael, and six as taoiseach, to hand over responsibility," he said.

The new party leader is to be announced on 2 June following a contest between Leo Varadkar and Simon Coveney.

Mr Varadkar is the overwhelming favourite.

'In the interest of the country'

"I hope that the next leader of Fine Gael, whoever it may be, always makes decisions that are in the interest of the country," Mr Kenny told the Dáil (Irish Parliament).

Over the last year, Mr Kenny has led a minority government propped up by an alliance of independents with the support of the opposition party - Fianna Fáil - to pass its budgets.

Members from across the political spectrum extended their best wishes to Mr Kenny for the future.

He will continue as taoiseach until parliament chooses a successor.