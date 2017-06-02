Fine Gael set to announce new leader

Image caption Leo Varadkar and Simon Coveney are vying to become the new leader of Fine Gael

The biggest party in Ireland's ruling coalition, Fine Gael, will announce its new leader later.

The winner of the leadership contest is expected to take over from Enda Kenny as taoiseach (prime minister) in the next few weeks.

The strong favourite is Leo Varadkar - the son of an Indian immigrant who is Ireland's first openly gay government minister.

Mr Varadkar took a commanding lead on the first day of the contest.

He did so after winning the public support of many of Fine Gael's TDs (MPs).

The other contender is Housing Minister Simon Coveney.

Mr Coveneny is 44 and Mr Varadkar is 38, so either of them would be Ireland's youngest ever prime minister.

Mr Varadkar, who is currently in charge of the welfare system, has come to personify the liberalisation of a country which was once regarded as one of Europe's most socially conservative nations.

The new Fine Gael leader will have to be endorsed by the independent members of the minority coalition government before he becomes taoiseach. That's expected to happen later this month.

Enda Kenny, 66, who was elected taoiseach in 2011, resigned as Fine Gael leader in May.