London Attack: More Redouane arrests expected in Ireland

Image copyright LONDON METROPLITAN POLICE/ HANDOUT Image caption One of the London attackers, Rachid Redouane, had lived in Ireland for a time

Irish police say further arrests are expected as part of an investigation into the background of one of the London attackers who lived in the Republic of Ireland.

Two men have already been arrested and questioned on suspicion of theft and fraud offences.

A man in his 30s is still being detained in Wexford.

Another man arrested in Limerick on Monday has been released without charge.

Brexit Secretary David Davis said on Tuesday the news that one of the London attackers - Rachid Redouane - moved there from Dublin should not alter existing travel arrangements between the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

An Garda Síochána (Irish police) detectives are working to identify the activities, addresses and associates of Rachid Redouane during his time in Ireland.

The two men were arrested by Garda detectives and questioned about the use of documentation and Irish social security numbers in Redouane's name, Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported.

However, Gardaí have stressed their investigation is focused on theft and fraud offences rather than terror.

South Dublin

It has been established that Redouane, who was a chef, had lived for a time in south Dublin, and also used the name Rachid Elkhdar.

He had not been known to police in the UK or in Ireland.

The 30-year-old got married in Ireland, lived in Rathmines and secured an EU identity card here which enabled him to reside in the UK even though he had been refused asylum there.

The investigation into Redouane's time in Ireland has intensified over the past 48 hours.