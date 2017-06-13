Body parts found in Wicklow Mountains belong to a woman

Image copyright RTE Image caption Irish Defence Forces are involved in the search

Gardaí (Irish police) have said they believe body parts found in the Wicklow Mountains, near Enniskerry, County Wicklow, are those of a woman.

Irish national broadcaster RTÉ reported that part of a body was discovered by two walkers in the undergrowth, close to Military Road, on Saturday.

RTÉ said the first body part found was a torso, with more significant finds made at various locations on Tuesday.

A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the discovery.

Searches resumed on Tuesday, after the weekend find, at 0800 local time.

Over 200 gardaí, Irish defence forces and civil defence personnel are involved.

Body parts were recovered from four separate locations.

Supt Pat Ward, described it as "troubling," and said gardaí have not come across a case like this before.

They are also awaiting DNA samples, which RTÉ reports are due to be available later this week, in the hope of identifying the victim.