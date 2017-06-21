In pictures: Why Albania's cuddly toys are special

Why do Albanians hang cuddly toys outside their homes? Estonian photographer Mihhail Triboi explains.

  • Cuddly toy in Albania Mihhail Triboi

    In the 1990s many Albanians built homes using money earned in Western Europe. The cuddly toy at the gate is meant to ward off the "evil eye" - a curse inflicted by a neighbour's envious look.

  • Donald Duck toy in Albania Mihhail Triboi

    This Donald Duck toy is protecting a building under construction.

  • Ram's horn and garlic, Albania Mihhail Triboi

    The traditional talisman against the evil eye: A ram's horn and garlic bulbs, still seen on some buildings.

  • Cuddly toy at petrol station in Albania Mihhail Triboi

    Albanians call the talismans "majmune"- meaning "little monkeys", even if the fluffy toy represents a different creature.

  • Cuddly toy in Albania Mihhail Triboi

    A doll protects a vegetable plot: About one in eight Albanian homes sports such a toy.

  • Cuddly toy in Albania Mihhail Triboi

    Often the toys look quite weather-beaten. Mihhail Triboi spotted these in Korce, Gjirokaster, Saranda and Berat.

  • Cuddly toy in Albania. Mihhail Triboi

    Bedri Tahiraj, owner of a small hotel in Berat, said this toy was a good luck charm to help drive the business and attract customers. (Photos first appeared on BBC Russian.)