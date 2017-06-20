In pictures: Greenland tsunami aftermath

A rare magnitude-four earthquake hit Greenland's west coast on Sunday, producing a surge of water that swept away homes and led to reports of a number of people missing.

Joint Arctic Command, the group tasked with the search and rescue mission, has since published images of the aftermath of the disaster and told the BBC that it continues to monitor the situation, warning that further incidents could take place.

Image copyright Palle Lauritsen

Homes were submerged and washed away after a tsunami hit the village of Nuugaatsiaq, north-western Greenland.

Image copyright Palle Lauritsen

Rescuers used liferafts to sweep the area after four people were reported missing.

Image copyright Palle Lauritsen

A number of injuries were also reported after 39 people were evacuated from Nuugaatsiaq.

Image copyright Palle Lauritsen

The surge of water is believed to have swept away 11 homes in the small village.

Image copyright Palle Lauritsen

The authorities said the tsunami was caused by a magnitude-four earthquake, which is rare for the area.

Image copyright Steffen Fog

Police chief Bjørn Tegner Bay said he was unable to confirm whether there had been fatalities.

Image copyright Steffen Fog

Meteorologists said it was "not normal" for such an earthquake to hit Greenland and warned of aftershocks.

Greenland profile