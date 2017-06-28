Donald Trump invites Leo Varadkar to the White House

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Donald Trump talked to Leo Varadkar on the telephone

Irish prime minister (taoiseach) Leo Varadkar has been invited by US president Donald Trump to the White House next year for the St Patrick's Day celebration.

Mr Trump issued the invite during a phone call between the two leaders.

He also congratulated Mr Varadkar on his "great victory".

Mr Varadkar was confirmed as Ireland's youngest and first openly gay leader earlier this month.

"We have so many people from Ireland in this country - I know so many of them, I feel I know all of them," Mr Trump said.

"But I just wanted to congratulate you, that was a great victory that you had."

A spokesperson for Mr Varadkar said it was "a wide-ranging call" lasting between ten and 15 minutes.

A visit by Mr Trump to Ireland was not discussed, but both men agreed that the next time they would see each other would be in the White House next March.

Mr Varadkar raised the issue of the "undocumented Irish", while there was also a conversation about climate change and trade.

His spokesperson said Mr Trump was interested in discussing the peace process and the Irish border post-Brexit.

Mr Trump highlighted during the conversation that a number of Irish media were in the Oval Office and called over RTÉ's Washington Correspondent Caitríona Perry.

"One minute we were outside the window and the next minute I'm meeting the President of The United States," she told RTÉ.

"Usually we would shoot from outside the window of the White House and that's what we were expecting today but instead we were invited inside to witness the President's call to the Taoiseach.

"When we went in he was already on the phone but I managed to catch his eye and he called me over."