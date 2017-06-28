France general 'took fighter jet for weekends'

From the section

Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption The French air force mainly uses the Alpha Jet for training

The French air force is investigating a senior officer said to have used a fighter jet to fly for weekends away.

General Richard Reboul flew the Alpha Jet from a training base in Bordeaux in western France to his property in Provence, the Canard Enchaîné reported.

He is also said to have taken a six-seat military transport plane along with a pilot and co-pilot, the satirical newspaper said.

Gen Reboul made about 10 trips in total, the newspaper said.

The Alpha Jet is a light attack and advanced training aircraft manufactured jointly by Dassault in France and Dornier in Germany.

The French air force mostly uses it to train fighter pilots.

How long would it take?

The distance between Bordeaux and Salon-de-Provence is 470km (290 miles) as the crow flies.

Car - six hours

Train - seven hours, including two changes

Commercial flight - an hour to Marseille, then 30 minutes by car

Alpha jet - 28 minutes at the jet's maximum speed of 1,000 km/h