Merkel: Hamburg G20 to focus on Paris climate deal

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said this year's G20 summit will focus on furthering the aims of the Paris climate deal - putting her on a direct collision course with Donald Trump.

Mrs Merkel told the German parliament she was aware it may be difficult following Mr Trump's decision to pull the US out of the accord.

However, she said, tackling climate change remained a priority for Europe.

The summit of the world's largest economies takes place next week.

As host, it is up to Mrs Merkel to set out the priorities of the annual meeting, which is being held in Hamburg.

This year, the Paris climate agreement, established to limit the impact of carbon emissions on the environment, with countries committed to keeping the rise in global temperatures "well below" 2C, will be among them.

Mrs Merkel will be joined by leaders including Mr Trump, Britain's Theresa May and newly-elected French President Emmanuel Macron. The latter has made his views on Mr Trump's climate change stance entirely clear, pledging to "make the planet great again" - a play on the American president's election slogan.

Angela Merkel says tackling climate change remains a priority for Europe

Speaking to parliament on Thursday, Mrs Merkel also took a strong line on Mr Trump and his decision on climate change.

"The differences are obvious and it would be dishonest to try to cover that up. That I won't do," she said.

"The European Union unconditionally stands by its agreement in Paris and will implement it speedily and with determination.

"More than that: since the decision of the United States to leave the Paris climate agreement, we are more determined than ever to make it a success."

Taking what appeared to be a second swipe at Mr Trump, Mrs Merkel went on to say: "Those who think that the problems of this world can be solved with isolationism or protectionism are terribly wrong."

Mr Trump pulled the US out of the deal on 1 June, saying the Paris agreement was a deal that aimed to hobble, disadvantage and impoverish the US.

He claimed the agreement would cost the US $3tn in lost GDP and 6.5 million jobs - while rival economies like China and India were treated more favourably.

Mr Trump said he wanted to negotiate a "fair" deal for the US.

The decision places the US as one of just three countries which has not signed up to the deal. Nicaragua - which felt the agreement did not go far enough to tackle climate change - and Syria are the other two.

Political climate 'not right' for Erdogan rally

Mr Trump is not the only world leader Mrs Merkel could end up upsetting at the G20.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has asked to hold a political rally while he is in Hamburg.

However, according to Deutsche Welle, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel has said "the political climate" is not right for any rally to go ahead.

The comment comes after a row broke out between the two countries earlier this year. It began when Mr Erdogan's ministers were prevented from campaigning in Germany, where 1.4m Turks were eligible to vote, for an April referendum that broadened his constitutional powers.

At the time, he accused Berlin of "Nazi-style" behaviour.

President Erdogan has already been angered by German criticism of his crackdown on opponents following a coup attempt in 2016.