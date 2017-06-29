One-year-old boy dies on Co Kilkenny farm
A one-year-old boy has died after he was struck by a vehicle on a farm in County Kilkenny in the Republic of Ireland.
It happened near the village of Johnswell on Thursday afternoon.
A Garda (Irish police) spokesman said officers were called to the farm at 15:20 local time but the boy had died at the scene.
It is understood the boy was struck by a farm vehicle and the Irish Health and Safety Authority is investigating.