Emmanuel Macron's official portrait prompts a meme frenzy
French President Emmanuel Macron sparked a Twitter frenzy in May by taking a garden stroll with the equally photogenic Justin Trudeau.
And now he's scored another online hit - by tweeting his official portrait.
Like many such pictures, the image shared on Thursday is a fairly formal shot of the president standing by his desk.
But that didn't stop the meme-creating masses from transplanting him to a range of alternative locations.
The hashtag #PoseTonMacron ("pose your Macron") quickly attracted submissions including Men In Black Macron, table football Macron, and Titanic Macron.
The French leader's half-smile and wide-armed pose also popped up amid a haka with the New Zealand rugby team...
...in Teletubbyland, home of the much-loved children's TV characters...
...and in a YMCA parody, which punned on the full name of his party, La République en marche (LREM).
At time of writing, the president's tweet sharing the portrait has been "liked" 91,000 times and re-tweeted a further 30,000.
Offline, French media took a more analytical look at the picture. Many pounced on the presence of two smartphones next to Mr Macron's left hand, claiming they showed the new president wants to be an accessible, modern leader.
Some readers were sceptical. Surely the president had simply forgotten they were there?
Mr Macron's media adviser answered that question later by tweeting a behind-the-scenes video which shows how the photo was taken. In it, the president can be seen thoughtfully arranging the phones and some books on his desk before posing.