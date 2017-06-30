Irish police in major £4.5m drugs haul

From the section

Gardaí (Irish police) have seized drugs worth 5.3m euros (£4.5m) in County Meath on Thursday.

A man in his 30s was arrested following the planned search of a house in Stamullen involving Garda sniffer dogs.

In total, 160kg (25st 3lb) of suspected herbal cannabis, 30kg of suspected cocaine, and 2.5kg of suspected cannabis resin was seized.

Subject to analysis, the cocaine alone is estimated to have a street value of over 2m euros (£1.8m).