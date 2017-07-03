Germany bus crash: Dozens hurt and 17 missing

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The burnt-out shell of the bus could be seen as emergency teams reached the scene

Thirty-one people were injured and 17 are unaccounted for after flames engulfed a tour bus that crashed on a motorway in southern Germany.

The bus was in a collision with a lorry on the A9 near Hof, north of Nuremberg.

Some passengers have grave injuries and there are fears that several others may have died. Several rescue helicopters joined emergency workers at the scene.

A police spokesperson told the DPA news agency: "Realistically we have to expect some fatalities."

Police have blocked the motorway as rescue efforts continue. It is not yet clear what caused the collision.